Second public hearing set for Guenoc Valley project, massive resort development

The project is described as high-quality agritourism, with low-density residential and preserved open space. In fact, the 401 residential estate villas, ranging in size from two to 500 acres, will be just two units per 10 acres.

The plans before the Lake County Board of Supervisors are for the first of five phases of Maha Guenoc Valley; with estimates it will take 10 years to build out the first phase.

Maha Guenoc Valley has Napa County ties. Howard Backen of Backen, Gillam & Kroeger of Napa, will design the Maha Farm Community, which includes a winery, hilltop hotel, community clubhouse, resort, farmers’ market, post office and a water feature. Courtenay Bauer, principal with Verse Design LA, who works with the applicant, Lotusland, said it is the largest part and most dense part of the development and nearest to Butts Canyon Road.

St. Helena attorney Kay Philippakis of Farella, Braun & Martel LLP also spoke during the June 7 hearing, saying she has worked on the application for a couple of years, although she has been involved with the property for 18 years, when the late Orville Magoon and his family owned it and ran the historic property once owned by British-American socialite and actress Lillie Langtry (1853-1929.)