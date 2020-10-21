Sen. Bill Dodd’s Holiday Fundraiser supports Napa County high school students

State Sen. Bill Dodd will host his 21st Annual Holiday Party on Friday, Dec. 4, to support If Given A Chance, an organization that for 25 years has assisted Napa County high school students who have shown grit and determination through profound traumatic challenges to continue their education.

“These past few months and years have been extremely difficult and we’re looking forward to virtually celebrating the accomplishments of not only the students we mentor, but the determination of the community to thrive,” said Allison Haley, Napa County District Attorney and president of If Given A Chance.

This year’s virtual event will be live-streamed at Silverado Resort from 6-7:15 p.m.

A silent auction featuring superb Napa Valley wines and unique experience bundles begins Sunday, Nov. 15th. Mark Ibanez of KTVU will lead the live auction on Friday, Dec. 4th. Napa jazz singer Kellie Fuller and pianist Mike Greensill will enhance the evening with their holiday cheer. Announcement of the essay contest winners will close the event and monetary prizes will be awarded to the students for their inspired leadership.

To register or to become a sponsor for the event, go to BillDoddHolidayParty.com.