Sen. Dodd bill creates financial assistance for cities after PSPS events

SACRAMENTO – With what threatens to be another destructive wildfire season on the horizon, the California Senate unanimously approved legislation from Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, to improve conditions during wildfire-related utility power shutoffs and ensure local governments receive critical resources.

Senate Bill 52 is a response to the series of de-energizations  PSPS events from PG&E over the past two years that were intended to prevent fallen power lines and damaged equipment from sparking fires. It makes clear that such public safety power shutoffs are eligible for official emergency declarations, freeing financial assistance for local government under the Emergency Services Act.

“Shutting off the power to prevent wildfires has become an unfortunate reality here in California,” Sen. Dodd said. “But doing so carries significant costs. My bill ensures these de-energizations are classified as local emergencies, allowing local agencies to recover expenses from available funding.”

SB 52 is supported by Napa County, California Fire Chiefs Association, Fire Districts Association of California, Regional Council of Rural Counties, Disability Rights California and the California Association of Public Authorities. It was approved April 29 by the full Senate on a 36 to 0 vote.

"These events result in disruptions across communities and the need for increased coordination between local agencies to respond even when no wildfires result," said Napa County Supervisor Diane Dillon. "Making it clear that a PSPS constitutes an emergency will provide much-needed relief to local governments like Napa County, which can incur significant costs when power shutoffs are announced.”

