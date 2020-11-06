Sen. Dodd, Napa County officials push for COVID-19 cooperation from families

Napa County businesses are doing all they can to both stay in business and keep their employees and the public safe from COVID-19. Now it’s time for families to step up to the plate.
That was the message from state and county officials on Thursday in a Zoom meeting hosted by the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce.
Businesses in the county are taking measures to keep their employees COVID-free, with measures such as taking their temperatures before they enter the workplace and requiring mask-wearing.
However, when the employees go home, it’s another story.
“I don’t really believe it’s the businesses (responsible for positive cases of COVID-19), it's families,” said Sen. Bill Dodd. “It’s a matter of getting tested. We need more testing. People that are asymptomatic are needing to get tested. We are one community countywide and we can fight this.”
Napa County eased COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and activities on Oct. 20, and as of Tuesday, Dr. Karen Relucio, Napa County public health officer, said that the county should retain a state-assigned rating of orange until Nov. 17. The county needs to keep its new, daily COVID cases per 100,000 residents averaged over seven days below four to stay in orange.
“We’re seeing an increase in cases due to families and social gatherings. What employees do at home can jeopardize the workplace,” said Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza. “We can’t let the guard down.”
He also advised businesses to “encourage all employees to get tested, even if they are staying within their bubbles. We don’t want to impose fines, but it’s what we have to do.”
City and state officials on Thursday unanimously expressed frustration at having to continue to beat the drum with the message that Napa County has been pushing since March: wear a mask, wash your hands, maintain social distancing, and no public gathering,
“We’re trying to think of fresh ways to send the same message,” said Supervisor Diane Dillon. "We are (continuing to) market Napa Valley because we can’t shut down for another six months and businesses have proved they can keep their employees safe. It’s when they go home that’s the issue.”
Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning encouraged the county to use Nixle to get messaging out to residents, saying “We’ve got Nixle messaging down pat in Calistoga. But we’re all under one umbrella and it’s much more effective coming from the county.”
Support Local Journalism
Dillon said the supervisors would take that message “back to the folks who hit the Nixle button.” She also offered that many people don’t know that the COVID-19 test is much easier than it was in the past, and is now a simple, self-ministered test.
Tracy Krumpen, an aide from Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry’s office, reiterated the need for testing. “I get it once a month,” she said.
Calistoga is still seeing a comparatively high percentage of the county's cases. As of Thursday morning, there have been 150 cases, compared to 74 in St. Helena, and 26 in Yountville. American Canyon, with five times Calistoga’s population, is at 345 and the City of Napa stands at 1,310 according to the county’s tracking.
In October, city officials said there were a number of factors contributing to Calistoga’s high infection rate.
The demographics suggest the Latinx population in the county is disproportionately affected. They make up 40% of the county's population, but 60% of cases.
In Calistoga, where the Latinx population is about 50%, “I would expect the positive case numbers in Calistoga’s Latinx community are also high,” said City Manager Mike Kirn. “It’s a combination of a lot of things, not just social gathering after work hours,” Kirn said.
“There’s carpooling, and the Latinx community is tightly knit, with relatively low income and with more residents per household,” he said.
Officials are also concerned about family gatherings during the upcoming holidays and will be conducting meetings with trade groups throughout the valley to get the message out.
Watch now: Americans approve of Fauci handling COVID-19
Check out photos of Napa Strong, coming together during COVID-19
Napa Strong: Napa County comes together during COVID-19 pandemic
Napa County residents are resilient. From earthquakes to floods to wildfires, the people of Napa County know how to come together and support each other through tough times. The COVID-19 pandemic is no different.
While there has been a lot of bad news left in the wake of the coronavirus, there have also been bright moments in our community. This series is meant to serve as a reminder of our community's strength. These are some of the positive stories that we've run in the past few weeks -- a celebration of our kindhearted neighbors and a note of gratitude for their continued benevolence.
Napa's Lake Park neighborhood has erupted with community spirit since the shelter-at-home order.
COVID-19 temporarily closed his Michelin-starred Napa restaurant, so chef Ken Frank decided to feed the homeless.
On Sunday, two Napa residents toured neighborhoods as the Easter bunny to greet families homebound by the COVID-19 shutdown.
Napans are getting creative to help fight the spread of COVID-19 -- they're making their own protective masks.
Napans have embraced stuffed animals to make neighborhood walks more entertaining for children.
The Odd Fellows have volunteered to distribute food at the St. Helena Community Food Pantry.
The Rotary Club of Calistoga has donated $10,000 for families in need in the form of gift certificates to local food markets.
It’s hard to gauge exactly how many people in the Napa Valley are struggling to feed their families because they are out of work due to the CO…
Two St. Helena sisters decorated a local tree to spread hope and love during the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!