Sen. Dodd, Napa County officials push for COVID-19 cooperation from families

He also advised businesses to “encourage all employees to get tested, even if they are staying within their bubbles. We don’t want to impose fines, but it’s what we have to do.”

City and state officials on Thursday unanimously expressed frustration at having to continue to beat the drum with the message that Napa County has been pushing since March: wear a mask, wash your hands, maintain social distancing, and no public gathering,

“We’re trying to think of fresh ways to send the same message,” said Supervisor Diane Dillon. "We are (continuing to) market Napa Valley because we can’t shut down for another six months and businesses have proved they can keep their employees safe. It’s when they go home that’s the issue.”

Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning encouraged the county to use Nixle to get messaging out to residents, saying “We’ve got Nixle messaging down pat in Calistoga. But we’re all under one umbrella and it’s much more effective coming from the county.”

Dillon said the supervisors would take that message “back to the folks who hit the Nixle button.” She also offered that many people don’t know that the COVID-19 test is much easier than it was in the past, and is now a simple, self-ministered test.