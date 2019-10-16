Under a bright full moon on Saturday night, generous Calistoga Rotary supporters gathered for a night of food and wine, music and camaraderie, and a healthy dose of competitive bidding for fun and luxurious packages donated by dozens of local businesses.
Auction bidders outdid themselves at the annual Hoedown fundraiser, where the winning bids on winery dinners and special outings in the Napa Valley climbed into the thousands of dollars.
During the live auction, dinner for eight at the Calistoga Inn, Restaurant & Brewery brought in $1,200. A bicycle tour of Calistoga for 10 with Mayor Chris Canning went for $3,000. Bidding for a private dinner for six with music legend and bluesman Charlie Musselwhite landed at $6,500. And the hammer came down for a final bid — or rather, two final bids — for $15,000 each for a winery dinner package for 24 people. Auction items also included a Champagne brunch for 10, that brought in $2,700, and a birthday cake delivered in a shiny red fire truck that went for $400.
The Harvest Hoedown is the Calistoga Rotary‘s biggest fundraiser of the year. Proceeds go to support numerous community activities and exchange program and scholarships for students. Glasses were raised before the live auction to remember Rotarian Bob Pecota, who passed away Sept. 26. Pecota had a particular interest in strengthening Calistoga schools and established a scholarship fund in his name with the club.
The Rotary Club is grateful for all its sponsors and donors, and for making this year’s fundraiser a huge success, said Mary Hastings Eisenhower, club president. Those wishing to can still donate at http://www.calistogarotary.org/.
Cynthia Sweeney can be reached at (707) 942-4035 or editor@weeklycalistogan.com.