The President's firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and replacing him with Matt Whitaker earlier this week triggered a rapid response of opposition with hundreds of rallies and marches across the nation Nov. 8.
Dubbed 'Nobody Is Above the Law', about a dozen Calistogans participated in the event by marching with signs from the Calistoga Library to Cal Mart.
The route has also been taken by March for Democracy events the fourth Friday of every month since the presidential election two years ago.
A similar march was also scheduled to take place in Napa at Veterans Park.