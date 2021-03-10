Sewer work to close Fair Way in Calistoga starting March 17

The City of Calistoga has announced that Fair Way will be closed from First Street to Lincoln Avenue beginning on about Wednesday, March 17, through the end of the month as sewer main replacement work is being completed by the Wilkinson’s Resort. Work will be scheduled during daytime hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The road will be reopened at the end of each workday to let traffic through. There will be detours set up by the contractor to divert traffic around this closure. The westbound traffic on Fair Way will be detoured to Washington Street and north on First Street to Fair Way, and eastbound traffic on Fair Way will be detoured southbound on Third Street to Washington.

The City of Calistoga Public Works Department wishes to apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates your support in our ongoing efforts to replace critical infrastructure. Please call If you have any questions at 707-942-2828.

