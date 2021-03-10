Sewer work to close Fair Way in Calistoga starting March 17

FOR THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN
The City of Calistoga has announced that Fair Way will be closed from First Street to Lincoln Avenue beginning on about Wednesday, March 17, through the end of the month as sewer main replacement work is being completed by the Wilkinson’s Resort. Work will be scheduled during daytime hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The road will be reopened at the end of each workday to let traffic through. There will be detours set up by the contractor to divert traffic around this closure. The westbound traffic on Fair Way will be detoured to Washington Street and north on First Street to Fair Way, and eastbound traffic on Fair Way will be detoured southbound on Third Street to Washington.
The City of Calistoga Public Works Department wishes to apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates your support in our ongoing efforts to replace critical infrastructure. Please call If you have any questions at 707-942-2828.
A motorist drives through standing water on a low-lying portion of First Avenue on Tuesday morning. Another weather system moved into the Bay Area, dumping rain in the Napa Valley and causing flooding, road closures and mud slides in the valley.
J.L. Sousa, Register
Silverado Trail at Trancas Street was closed due to flood waters following heavy rains that moved into the Napa Valley overnight, causing flooding, mud slides and power outages.
J.L. Sousa, Register
Water flows across Trancas Street at Silverado Trail following heavy overnight rains that caused flooding, mud slides and road closures in the Napa Valley.
J.L. Sousa, Register
Another weather system has moved into the Bay Area, dumping rain in the Napa Valley and causing low level flooding in some areas and mud slides in others.
J.L. Sousa, Register
A pair of 90-foot-tall fir trees fell at Mont La Salle at the Christian Brothers Retreat and Conference Center overnight. Damage was limited to the roof, which caused a leak into a living area, and to the emergency stairs on the exterior of the building.
George Van Grieken photo
The river level stretched all the way to this intersection on Deer Park Road at Silverado Trail.
Duane Cronk
The view from Deer Park Road bridge in St. Helena.
Duane Cronk
Deer Park Road is flooded in St. Helena.
Duane Cronk
Traffic crawls along Silverado Trail on Tuesday morning as cars head toward Silverado Trail during what was at times heavy rainfall. A portion of Silverado Trail was closed between Lincoln Avenue and Trancas Street due to flooding.
J.L. Sousa, Register
This home near Sarco and Milliken creeks on Silverado Trail was experiencing flooding on Tuesday morning due to overnight rains. The weather system caused flooding, road closures and mud slides in Napa Valley.
J.L. Sousa, Register
A mud slide closed the roadway in the 3200 block of Redwood Road, just west of the Napa city limits on Tuesday morning. Officials said it would be a number of days before the slide could be cleared and the area made safe for use.
J.L. Sousa, Register
Cars are backed up on Silverado Trail at Lincoln Avenue on Tuesday morning as the Napa Valley coped with the results of another storm that moved into the area, causing flooding and mud slides.
J.L. Sousa, Register
This property along Silverado Trail near Hagen Road was flooded on Tuesday morning as large amounts of water met at Sarco and Milliken creeks and the Napa River following overnight storms.
J.L. Sousa, Register
The high waters of Milliken Creek flow under the stone bridge at Silverado Trail and Trancas Street on Tuesday morning.
J.L. Sousa, Register
A number of roads in Napa Valley were closed due to flood water Tuesday morning, including this northbound portion of Silverado Trail south of Hagen Road.
J.L. Sousa, Register
This home near Sarco and Milliken creeks on Silverado Trail was experiencing flooding on Tuesday morning due to overnight rains. The weather system caused flooding, road closures and mud slides in Napa Valley.
J.L. Sousa, Register
A mud slide closed the roadway in the 3200 block of Redwood Road, just west of the Napa city limits, in early February. Officials said it would be a number of days before the slide could be cleared and the area made safe for use.
J.L. Sousa, Register
Sarco Creek near Silverado Trail was lapping at the bottom of the roadway on Tuesday morning following overnight rains that caused road closures, flooding and mud slides in the Napa Valley.
J.L. Sousa, Register
Hillside runoff flows onto Redwood Road near a mud slide that closed the road on Tuesday morning.
J.L. Sousa, Register
A section of hillside slid across the 3200 block of Redwood Road Tuesday morning, just west of the Napa city limits. County public works said it could be some days before the roadway is cleared and determined safe for vehicles.
J.L Sousa, Register
The high waters of Milliken Creek are barely passing under the stone bridge at Trancas Street and Silverado Trail Tuesday morning. The intersection of Silverado and Trancas was closed to traffic due to flooding.
J.L. Sousa, Register
Conn Dam Spillway
Kirk Kirkpatrick
Conn Dam Spillway
Kirk Kirkpatrick
