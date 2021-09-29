 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Share your opinions about housing in Calistoga

Share your opinions about housing in Calistoga

{{featured_button_text}}
City of Calistoga logo

The City of Calistoga is asking homeowners and renters to participate in a new survey on housing, to gain a better understanding of community values and priorities.

Like other cities in the Bay Area, Calistoga is required by state law to update its General Plan Housing Element to plan for the construction of new homes at all income levels to be built in Calistoga between 2023 and 2031.

The City will need to develop strategies to meet housing needs in the city and accommodate those new homes. The decisions made during this process will shape the future evolution of Calistoga.

The City’s consultant on the Housing Element Project is seeking to hear from homeowners and renters. If you own or rent a home in Calistoga, the consultant wants to hear from you.

The survey is available in both English and Spanish on the City's website www.ci.calistoga.ca.us. Alternatively, paper copies are available at the Planning & Building Counter at City Hall. 

Survey participants will also be entered to win a $25 gift certificate to a local business.

A Napa house that was once described as uninhabitable has undergone a complete makeover and is about to be "flipped" to a new owner. Take a look at the outside and the neighborhood.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

What in the world is a wine seltzer?

What in the world is a wine seltzer?

  • Updated

Wine seltzers are of the newest players in the booming RTD (ready-to-drink) market, with wine groups like Duckhorn getting in on the innovation. 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News