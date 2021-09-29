Share your opinions about housing in Calistoga

The City of Calistoga is asking homeowners and renters to participate in a new survey on housing, to gain a better understanding of community values and priorities.

Like other cities in the Bay Area, Calistoga is required by state law to update its General Plan Housing Element to plan for the construction of new homes at all income levels to be built in Calistoga between 2023 and 2031.

The City will need to develop strategies to meet housing needs in the city and accommodate those new homes. The decisions made during this process will shape the future evolution of Calistoga.

The City’s consultant on the Housing Element Project is seeking to hear from homeowners and renters. If you own or rent a home in Calistoga, the consultant wants to hear from you.

The survey is available in both English and Spanish on the City's website www.ci.calistoga.ca.us. Alternatively, paper copies are available at the Planning & Building Counter at City Hall.

Survey participants will also be entered to win a $25 gift certificate to a local business.