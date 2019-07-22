With the high fire season upon us and the prospect of PG&E shutting off electrical power during Public Safety Power Shutoffs, Calistoga Solutions Electric owner Fred Vogel indicates that he has been very busy setting up alternate electric generating systems for homes and businesses.
"I'm constantly getting calls," he said.
Recently, Vogel installed a large, 30 kilowatt gas fueled back-up generator at Silverado Ace Hardware. That generator is fueled from PG&E's natural gas pipeline and will run the entire time of a planned outage, or until PG&E shuts the pipeline down in case of emergency.
Vogel is also seeing local wineries purchasing generators, and homeowners purchasing smaller sized-- 2 to 4 kw-- generators from Home Depot and Costco, especially those outside city limits, "where we know power will be shut off," he said.
Vogel stressed that larger generators, more than 6 kw, should NOT be hooked up to a main service panel. Homeowners will need to hire a certified electrician to install a transfer switch, he said.