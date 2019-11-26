The City of Calistoga has received six applications for three vacancies on the City’s Planning Commission.
Commissioners serve two years, and those whose terms are up include Vice-Chair Tim Wilkes, Alissa McNair, and Walter Abernathy.
McNair and Wilkes are both architects, and both were first appointed to the commission in 2015. Abernathy has served since 2013, was reappointed in 2015, and in 2017 all three were reappointed to the commission.
Both Wilkes and McNair have submitted applications for reappointment. New applicants include Douglas Allan, a winery executive; Lucretia Marcus, retired, and president of several HOA’s; Edward Simpkins, a large-scale community planning consultant; and Ava Swartz, a writer with a degree in urban planning.
The Planning Commission is a five-member decision-making body that reviews and approves a variety of land use applications, including conditional use permits, design review, subdivisions and variances. The commission also makes recommendations to the city council on proposed changes to the General Plan, zoning ordinance and other land-use related matters. Experience or knowledge of architecture, construction, engineering, land use planning or real estate is highly desirable but not required. Planning commission members must maintain primary residency within the city limits of Calistoga.
The city will hear the mayor’s recommendation for appointments to the planning commission at a regularly scheduled Dec. 3 city council meeting.
The city will also appoint members to the Active Transportation Advisory Committee at the meeting. The ATAC is an advisory committee of the Napa Valley Transportation Authority, and works to promote bicycle and pedestrian safety and mitigate other traffic related issues.