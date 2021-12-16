Six candidates vie for seats on Calistoga Planning Commission

Six candidates have applied for four openings on Calistoga's Planning Commission.

Terms expire this month for Vice-Chair Tim Wilkes and Commissioners Alissa McNair and Doug Allan. Commissioner Jack Berquist has also resigned.

Incumbents Wilkes and Allan have filed applications, as have Richard Kaiser, Wallace MacMillan, Lana Richardson, and Michael Vaughn.

Commissioner McNair will not be seeking re-appointment.

The City Council will approve new members at the next regularly scheduled meeting Dec. 21.

The recommended Resolution would confirm the Mayor's recommendation of Douglas Allan, Timothy Wilkes and Richard Kaiser to the Calistoga Planning Commission for two-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2023, and Michael Vaughn for a one-year term ending Dec. 31, 2022.