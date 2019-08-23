A short, sharp jolt of an earthquake was felt in the upper Napa Valley on Friday morning, with the U.S. Geological Survey describing the shaking as weak.
The magnitude 3.5 earthquake hit at 7:16 a.m. and was centered about seven miles southeast of Hidden Valley Lake in Lake County, about 20 miles north of Napa Valley. The USGS reported the shaking at the epicenter as being light and unlikely to cause damage.
The small quake came one day before the 5th anniversary of the Aug. 24, 2014 South Napa earthquake, which was a magnitude 6 and caused extensive damage in southern Napa County.