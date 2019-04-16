The 15th Annual Small Hands Big Hearts Auction will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in the Butler Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St. in Calistoga.
Attendees will enjoy a wine and hors d’oeuvres reception and silent auction followed by dinner with chef Rick Warkel paired with Napa Valley wines and a live auction. Honorary chairpersons are Rosie Dunsford and Police Chief Mitch Celaya. Tickets are $75 per person and may be bought at heartsandhandskids.com. They must be bought before May 13. Hearts and Hands Preschool is adjacent to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1504 Myrtle St. in Calistoga.