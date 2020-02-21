Some commuters already living the Napa Valley Forward dream

Editor’s note: Traffic Tales is an occasional feature looking at traffic congestion issues in Napa County. Readers are encouraged to contact reporter Barry Eberling at beberling@napanews with suggested stories.
Steve Gaebe and Matthew McElroy are at the forefront of Napa Valley’s solo-commute-busting movement that local transportation leaders say could ease traffic problems.
Both work at Harvest Inn in St. Helena. Both live near downtown Napa. They decided to carpool on days when their schedules mesh.
“There were a couple of instances where we’d pull into work and we’d park right next to each other at the same time and go, ‘This is crazy, why we aren’t driving up (here) together?’ ” Gaebe said.
In 2018, they began doing so a couple times a week. They were sold on the Napa Valley Forward vision before Napa Valley Forward was born.
Napa Valley Forward is a new, $1 million-plus pilot program by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, Napa Valley Vintners and Visit Napa Valley. About 20 employers in the wine and hospitality industry are participating, including Harvest Inn.
Alternate-commute workers log their trips into a website. They can earn rewards such as coffee and gift cards. Data gathered on where workers are traveling and when will help transportation leaders shape solo-commute options.
Napa Valley Forward recently gave a presentation at Harvest Inn to try to attract participants. Gaebe and McElroy were already convinced.
“It’s the environmentally responsible thing to do,” Gaebe said. “It takes one car off the road.”
McElroy is director of catering. Gaebe is director of sales and marketing. Their carpool commutes give them time to talk shop – the banquets and catering forecast, schedules and local networking events they plan to attend.
But they don’t talk only about work. They might talk about McElroy’s trip to Panama and Aruba.
“We’re connecting as humans and understanding what our lives are,” McElroy said. “There is this balance that we find that helps, our work-life balance.”
Not everyone might be ready to take the carpool plunge. McElroy can understand that.
“I think we live in a world of freedom and individualism,” he said. “I think the initial aspect of letting go is probably one of the biggest hurdles...you don’t have your car if something goes wrong, you’re relying on someone else.”
But he found the possible problems didn’t emerge.
“I think for me, getting rid of that was when we arrived at the same time multiple times in the same week and we just looked at each other and laughed. It was just, ‘OK, we need to get rid of that,’ ” McElroy said.
Another co-worker lives in Coombsville and can take one of them home if a schedule suddenly changes.
Forgoing the solo commute doesn’t necessarily mean carpooling. Gaebe said a few people on the Harvest Inn housekeeping team take the bus from Calistoga to St. Helena.
A typical morning carpool commute for McElroy and Gaebe begins going through the city of Napa’s newest traffic feature – the triple roundabouts being built at First Street, Second Street and Highway 29. They think the roundabouts will work just fine.
“It’s hard to get a full sense right now because of the construction going on...I do have this sense once it’s going, people will learn,” McElroy said.
Then it’s decision time. McElroy and Gaebe check the live traffic conditions and decide if they should make the trip on Highway 29 or Silverado Trail. They said the signal on Highway 29 at Yountville can be a bottleneck.
A good day might see the 17-mile trip take about a half-hour.
The recent Napa Valley Transportation Authority travel study counted about 353,000 vehicle trips in the county on a typical weekday. Forty percent of morning rush-hour trips are work-related.
Then there is this 2017 information from the U.S. Census Bureau – 76 percent of Napa County workers drive to work alone, 11.5 percent carpool, 1.4 percent take the bus, 3.9 percent walk, 1 percent bike and 5.6 percent work at home.
Napa Valley Forward wants to see those vehicle trip and solo-driver numbers drop. Gaebe and McElroy are onboard.
“It takes initiative, and it takes incentives, and it takes people understanding it...our hopes would be this program continues to grow and for us as a property here, we can see twice as many people carpooling next year, if not more,” McElroy said.
