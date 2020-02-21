Some commuters already living the Napa Valley Forward dream

Napa Valley Forward recently gave a presentation at Harvest Inn to try to attract participants. Gaebe and McElroy were already convinced.

“It’s the environmentally responsible thing to do,” Gaebe said. “It takes one car off the road.”

McElroy is director of catering. Gaebe is director of sales and marketing. Their carpool commutes give them time to talk shop – the banquets and catering forecast, schedules and local networking events they plan to attend.

But they don’t talk only about work. They might talk about McElroy’s trip to Panama and Aruba.

“We’re connecting as humans and understanding what our lives are,” McElroy said. “There is this balance that we find that helps, our work-life balance.”

Not everyone might be ready to take the carpool plunge. McElroy can understand that.

“I think we live in a world of freedom and individualism,” he said. “I think the initial aspect of letting go is probably one of the biggest hurdles...you don’t have your car if something goes wrong, you’re relying on someone else.”

But he found the possible problems didn’t emerge.