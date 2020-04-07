Some Napa County residents can now be tested for COVID-19 at no cost

Napa Valley Community Foundation has partnered with the Napa County Public Health Division to eliminate financial barriers that might prevent uninsured or underinsured residents from being tested for the COVID-19 virus.

A grant of $100,000 has been issued from the Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund managed by the Foundation to the Public Health Division. The grant will pay 100% of the lab costs for any person tested for COVID-19 by the County who is uninsured, underinsured, or otherwise unable to pay the $52 lab fee.

“For our community to be safe, the Public Health Division must be able to administer COVID-19 tests to those who have a medical need for testing,” said county Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio.

The county pays for testing while health insurance providers, both public and private, pays for lab results. “Unfortunately, quite a few of our most vulnerable residents in Napa County, who need to be tested, have no health insurance or are underinsured.”