Sonoma's Safari West launches virtual 'tour' for underserved and hospitalized children

The timing is good, however, for launching Safari West Live!, which gets an official kick-off Dec. 12 at the foundation’s annual Romp With the Beasts fundraiser. Instead of actually romping with beasts, guests can tour the park virtually, something that was already in the works before the pandemic.

“This will allow us to go into school virtually,” Hornbostel said. “We’re doing the exact same thing; except you’re just not present for it.”

As on real tours, a guide will take guests through the park in search of animals, offering information on the residents and where they live in the wild while taking questions. With various California counties falling back into more limiting COVID-19 restrictions, it’s a way for Safari West to stay connected to communities.

Hornbostel said the first program, delivered last week to Shriners Hospitals for Children in Sacramento, went very well.

“The kids were just bright-eyed,” he said. “They loved it. It’s a way for us to reach people we couldn’t reach before.”

Vernon Pride, the producer and program manager for Safari West Live!, said he already has another eight shows lined up with hospitals.