Soroptimist of Calistoga has been holding an annual Award Ceremonies for more than 60 Years. With our community’s support we are able to make these awards year after year. This year’s event was held at the beautiful Calistoga Joint-High School Multi-Purpose facility. Soroptimist of Calistoga’s favorite chef Ed Burke, director of food services and his students prepared a fabulous spread.
Monica Garibay, director of social activities hosted the event. She commented that we are especially proud of our S.I. Club. We have over 50 members. The S.I. Club membership is intended to prepare high school girls for leadership roles in the business and professional world. The core values of Soroptimists are gender equality, empowerment, and educational diversity, supporting women and girls of varied background to live free from discrimination, free to act on their own best interest and allowed to lead full and productive lives through access to education. Special kudos are given to the S.I. Club Soroptimist leader Teresa Jacobsen.
The annual Live Your Dream Award this year was given to recipients Briana Fernandez, who received $3,000, and Kristy Strakbein who received $2,000. The Live Your Dream Award is given for Education and Training. This year’s Calistoga High School Scholarship was awarded to Susana Tovar for $2,000.
The Ruby Award honors women who are making extraordinary differences in the lives of other women. S.I. of Calistoga’s Ruby Award goes to Rose Beck who is affectionately known as the “unofficial” Mayor of Calistoga. We Soroptimists hold her in high esteem and thank her for her devotion to our town.
The term MVP originated in the National Hockey League and was awarded to the player judged most valuable to his team. Our team is made of some hardworking and passionate women who are dedicated to fulfilling the Soroptimist Mission: To do what’s best for women and girls. Although S. I. of Calistoga houses numerous examples of valuable players, each year, one individual stands out as going over and beyond. The most Valuable Player for the 2018-2019 club year is Mary Ann Salinger.