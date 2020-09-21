Special Calistoga City Council meeting on Tuesday

The Calistoga City Council will conduct a special meeting at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22 to consider the approval of the installation of four temporary parklets on Lincoln Avenue.
As a result of COVID-19 there is a significant public health and community need to provide additional outdoor seating and physical distancing along the Lincoln Avenue corridor, staff reports. Due to the high concentration of businesses and pedestrian traffic, it is in the best interest of public safety that additional public space be created on the Lincoln Avenue corridor.
Consistent with Napa County Public Health Officer and the Governor’s Executive Orders, this meeting will not be physically open to the public. City Councilmembers and staff will be video/teleconferencing into the meeting. To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting from home. Below is information on how the public may observe and participate in the meeting.
Please participate in the meeting by observing or listening to the meeting in one of the following ways:
1. Watch on your TV – Napa Valley TV Channel 28 (call your cable provider to ensure you have a City of Calistoga coded cable box)
2. Listen on your phone – dial 1-669-900-6833, enter webinar ID: 889 3038 5324, password: 123201
3. Watch online via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82907295419?pwd=Qkh2d05YV25wVXdhbkU5dVY1QmlFQT09 enter password: 123201
4. Watch online via YouTube Live at youtube.com/cityofcalistoga
Please participate in the meeting by providing public comment on any item on the agenda or any item of municipal concern via email. Please submit your comment, limited to 350 words or less, via email to publiccomment@ci.calistoga.ca.us. Written public comments submitted by email should clearly indicate the Agenda Item No. or specify “Oral Communications” in the Subject Line for items not on the agenda and are requested to include the submitter’s full name. Comments received by 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be posted online with the agenda packet and included in the record but will not be read aloud. Comments received after the commencement of the meeting and before the agenda item is heard will be read aloud for a maximum of three minutes, or as determined by the Chair. If a comment is received after the agenda item is heard but before the close of the meeting, the comment will still be included as a part of the record of the meeting but will not be read aloud.
