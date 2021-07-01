 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Special Olympics Torch passes from Calistoga to American Canyon

Special Olympics Torch passes from Calistoga to American Canyon

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Special Olympics of Northern California
Submitted photo

The Special Olympics Northern California torch passed through the Napa Valley on June 24. Law enforcement officials carried the torch 38 miles across the county in support of local Special Olympics athletes. The torch was carried from the Calistoga Police Department to the American Canyon Police Department. "It’s always an honor to be a part of this tradition," Calistoga police said on their Facebook page. 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News