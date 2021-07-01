The Special Olympics Northern California torch passed through the Napa Valley on June 24. Law enforcement officials carried the torch 38 miles across the county in support of local Special Olympics athletes. The torch was carried from the Calistoga Police Department to the American Canyon Police Department. "It’s always an honor to be a part of this tradition," Calistoga police said on their Facebook page.
Special Olympics Torch passes from Calistoga to American Canyon
