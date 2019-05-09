Catholic church holds seminar on refugee crisis
The St. Helena Catholic Church Refugee Accompaniment Ministry invites the public to learn more about the international refugee crisis on Wednesday, May 15, at the St. Helena Catholic Church.
The evening begins at 5 p.m. with a bilingual celebration of the Eucharist, with Father Tom Smolich, international director of Jesuit Refugee Services (JRS), presiding.
From 5:45 to 7 p.m., gather at the Parish Life Center to hear from experts from JRS and members of the community who joined JRS to visit refugee centers in Arizona, Nogales, Mexico City and Tapachula, Mexico.
Speakers will include:
- Father Tom Smolish on “The Rapidly Evolving Global Crises”
- Joan Rosenhauer, director of JRS/USA, on “Challenges Facing Refugees Fleeing to the U.S.”
- Julie Garvey on meeting refugees in Nogales
- Ana Canales on meeting refugees in Mexico City and the Northern Triangle Border in Tapachula, Chiapas.