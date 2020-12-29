St. Helena family loses home to fire on Christmas Day

Three generations of the Jimenez family lost their longtime St. Helena home to a fire on Christmas Day.

“We’re going one day at a time,” said Fatima Jimenez, one of six family members left homeless by the fire. “It’s going to be a long process, but the support of our community and our neighbors has been overwhelming. It’s been very touching.”

The fire was reported at about 6:15 p.m. Friday. When firefighters arrived, more than half of the Charter Oak Avenue home was already engulfed in flames, said Fire Chief John Sorensen.

Damage to the house caused live power lines to fall onto the first fire engine on the scene, hampering suppression efforts and putting firefighters at great risk of electrocution in the rainy conditions.

No firefighters or residents were injured. Sorensen said the fire originated from a sparking electrical plug in a bedroom that ignited a mattress. The fire progressed rapidly to the rest of the house, which is still standing but is considered a total loss.

Jimenez had lived in the house for almost 30 years, since the age of 4. She and her mother, father, aunt, sister and nephew were displaced by the fire and are staying with various family members.