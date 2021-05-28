St. Helena Hospital Foundation elects three new members

Jillian Manus is Managing Partner of Structure Capital, an early stage Silicon Valley venture fund. An experienced banking and media executive, technology investor and entrepreneur, she was Founder of Broad Strategy, Manus Media and Global Goal Sports Management. She previously held roles as Co-Director for TMT of Credit Suisse Zurich and Director of Development for Universal and Warner Brothers, among other executive positions. Manus currently serves on several boards, including Stanford University Digital Health Board, Stanford University School of Medicine Board of Fellows, Advisory Board of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Fuqua School of Business at Duke University, NASDAQ Entrepreneurial Center Board of Directors, NYU Tisch School of the Arts and Communities in Schools.

“The St. Helena Hospital Foundation Board of Directors is comprised of some of the brightest, most creative minds in the Bay Area,” said Foundation President and CEO Glen Newhart. “We’re excited to partner with Adventist Health St. Helena to develop and fund innovative ways to improve our community’s health.”