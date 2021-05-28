St. Helena Hospital Foundation elects three new members

The St. Helena Hospital Foundation Board of Directors recently elected three new members: Susan Eisenberg, MD, Michael Honig and Jillian Manus.
“We are delighted to welcome these new board members, who bring unique expertise and insight to our work of supporting Adventist Health St. Helena in providing excellent, compassionate healthcare,” said St. Helena Hospital Foundation Board Chair Daphne Araujo, co-owner of Accendo Cellars and partner of Wheeler Farms.
Adventist Health St. Helena (AHSH) physician Susan Eisenberg, MD is a board-certified cardiac electrophysiologist specializing in innovative ablative procedures for arrhythmias. She has nearly three decades of experience, joining AHSH after serving as medical director of the John Muir Health Cardiac Rhythm Center. She received her MD from New York Medical College and completed her internship, residency and fellowship at UCSF. Eisenberg serves as the Duncan Chair of Medical Innovation at Adventist Health St. Helena.
Michael Honig is president of Honig Vineyard & Winery. A leader in sustainable farming, he chaired the first California initiative to develop a “Code of Sustainable Winegrowing Practices,” a voluntary program establishing statewide guidelines for sustainable farming and winemaking. Honig also sits on the boards of the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance, California Farm Service Agency State Committee, Napa Crimestoppers and Tower Wine Storage. Michael previously served as chairman of the Napa Valley Vintners.
Jillian Manus is Managing Partner of Structure Capital, an early stage Silicon Valley venture fund. An experienced banking and media executive, technology investor and entrepreneur, she was Founder of Broad Strategy, Manus Media and Global Goal Sports Management. She previously held roles as Co-Director for TMT of Credit Suisse Zurich and Director of Development for Universal and Warner Brothers, among other executive positions. Manus currently serves on several boards, including Stanford University Digital Health Board, Stanford University School of Medicine Board of Fellows, Advisory Board of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Fuqua School of Business at Duke University, NASDAQ Entrepreneurial Center Board of Directors, NYU Tisch School of the Arts and Communities in Schools.
“The St. Helena Hospital Foundation Board of Directors is comprised of some of the brightest, most creative minds in the Bay Area,” said Foundation President and CEO Glen Newhart. “We’re excited to partner with Adventist Health St. Helena to develop and fund innovative ways to improve our community’s health.”
Since the Foundation’s inception in 2004, the board of directors has led the organization in raising more than $120 million to fund the latest medical equipment, technology and expertise needed for AHSH to provide exceptional healthcare. A complete list of the board of directors can be found at www.shhfoundation.org.