St. Helena Hospital Foundation invests $580,000 for Upvalley's oldest residents

“The past year has demonstrated the continuing need for resilient nonprofit partners and the vital services they provide. We are grateful to support these important services that deliver compassionate care to our Upper Napa Valley senior community,” said Foundation President and CEO Glen Newhart.

In 2018, the St. Helena Hospital Foundation board established a committee to oversee the distribution of $2 million in funding to improve access to healthcare in the upper Napa Valley. To date, a total of nearly $1.4 million has been disbursed for both these community programs and hospital services, with a specific focus on older adults. The Foundation continues to partner with local government, organizations and leaders to explore ways to strengthen healthcare for seniors in the upper Napa Valley, resulting in a higher quality of life and lower healthcare costs.