St. Helena Hospital Foundation to start Pfizer-BioNTech booster doses

In addition to COVID-19 vaccines, the Mobile Health Unit will be providing free flu shots for anyone two or older at all their vaccine clinics. The most up-to-date schedule for vaccine clinics is available on shhfoundation.org or the St. Helena Hospital Foundation Facebook page.

"We are pleased to be restarting our vaccine clinics at the Upper Valley Campus to ensure our community is protected from COVID-19. It is important that everyone who is eligible is fully vaccinated to help stop the spread of the virus in our area. We are grateful to our community for supporting these vaccination efforts," said St. Helena Hospital Foundation President and CEO Glen Newhart.