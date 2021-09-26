St. Helena Hospital Foundation to start Pfizer-BioNTech booster doses

The Adventist Health St. Helena/St. Helena Hospital Foundation Mobile Health Unit has announced the reopening of its COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus with the first clinic scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30.
They will be administering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine third doses for people who meet the approved criteria as well as COVID-19 vaccine first and second doses for anyone 12 or older, at 1088 College Ave. in St. Helena.
No appointment is necessary. All minors will need to have a parent present to receive the vaccination. All individuals must wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Booster doses are available for people who completed their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech at least six months ago and fall under the following CDC approved criteria:
- people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings
- people ages 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions
- people ages 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot, based on their individual benefits and risks
- people ages 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot, based on their individual benefits and risks
In addition to COVID-19 vaccines, the Mobile Health Unit will be providing free flu shots for anyone two or older at all their vaccine clinics. The most up-to-date schedule for vaccine clinics is available on shhfoundation.org or the St. Helena Hospital Foundation Facebook page.
"We are pleased to be restarting our vaccine clinics at the Upper Valley Campus to ensure our community is protected from COVID-19. It is important that everyone who is eligible is fully vaccinated to help stop the spread of the virus in our area. We are grateful to our community for supporting these vaccination efforts," said St. Helena Hospital Foundation President and CEO Glen Newhart.
