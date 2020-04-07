St. Helena Hospital Foundation to supply free hand sanitizer April 10

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

St. Helena Hospital Foundation is supporting efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 by offering free hand sanitizer to the community at a drive-through giveaway. One sanitizer per vehicle, while supplies last, will be offered on Friday, April 10, from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Calistoga Community Pool parking lot, 1745 Washington St., and from 3 to 5 p.m. in front of Vintage Hall at St. Helena High School campus, facing Highway 29.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol when soap and water are not available to help avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others. The use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer when completing essential tasks in a public place, such as grocery shopping, can quickly disinfect your hands when used correctly. According to the CDC, individuals should apply the product to the palm of one hand and rub the product all over the surfaces of your hands until your hands are dry.

Hand sanitizer has been difficult to obtain at local stores and online since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, prompting the St. Helena Hospital Foundation to arrange the giveaway.