St. Helena Hospital Foundation to supply free hand sanitizer April 10

Adventist Health St. Helena Hospital

St. Helena Hospital Foundation is supporting efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 by offering free hand sanitizer to the community at a drive-through giveaway. One sanitizer per vehicle, while supplies last, will be offered on Friday, April 10, from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Calistoga Community Pool parking lot, 1745 Washington St., and from 3 to 5 p.m. in front of Vintage Hall at St. Helena High School campus, facing Highway 29.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol when soap and water are not available to help avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others. The use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer when completing essential tasks in a public place, such as grocery shopping, can quickly disinfect your hands when used correctly. According to the CDC, individuals should apply the product to the palm of one hand and rub the product all over the surfaces of your hands until your hands are dry.

Hand sanitizer has been difficult to obtain at local stores and online since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, prompting the St. Helena Hospital Foundation to arrange the giveaway.

“The community has been incredibly generous by supporting our hospital in a myriad of ways, from donating facemasks for our healthcare workers to providing them with a well-deserved meal during this stressful time,” said Glen Newhart, president of the St. Helena Hospital Foundation. “In return, our job is to do everything we can to support the health of our friends and neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Adventist Health St. Helena has spent the past weeks preparing for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients, securing sufficient protective equipment for staff and transitioning to virtual appointments in many of its outpatient clinics. The emergency department and inpatient units continue to care for patients and outpatient services remain open, including the laboratory and medical imaging departments.

Learn more about the sanitizer giveaway by calling 963-6208 or visiting Facebook.com/StHelenaHospitalFoundation.

