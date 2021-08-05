St. Helena police hold fire drill, mock evacuation at Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park

“Hopefully this is the only time I ever do this,” said one woman as she turned onto the levee road.

By 7:22, all participants had reached the rally point in front of Vintage Hall.

Vineyard Valley is home to 350 seniors, although some of them live there part-time, so there aren’t that many people in the park at any given time. Still, along with Silverado Orchards, the park represents one of St. Helena's densest concentrations of elderly and in some cases physically vulnerable residents.

“We want (park residents) to feel comfortable, that this is something they can do,” said Greg Reynolds, managing partner for Vineyard Valley’s ownership group, shortly before the drill got underway.

It was also a learning experience for first responders, said Lieutenant Justin Tharp of the St. Helena Police Department, who organized the drill.

“We’re learning what it’s going to take to do this in real life,” Tharp said. “These are inherently chaotic situations, but we want to try to keep it as orderly as possible, both in a live event and this event.”