St. Helena Public Cemetery bats found dead in possible poisoning

Hundreds of endangered bats that lent gothic character to the St. Helena Public Cemetery and played a vital role in its ecosystem are dead after apparently being poisoned.
Cemetery caretaker John Turner said a woman complained last week about the bats that lived atop the mausoleums along Spring Street, saying they “weren’t allowing her mother to rest in peace,” as Turner recalls. She also complained about the sounds they made.
Turner, who previously worked in pest control, said he told the woman the bats were a protected species that feed on mosquitoes, and it would be illegal to harm them. He also assured her the crypts were sealed to protect coffins from moisture, insects and animals.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
The next day Turner found baby bats “flopping around” in death throes and lying dead on the ground.
“It was the sickest thing I’d ever seen,” Turner said. “I deal with a lot of sadness around here, but hurting animals — that’s something I just can’t stand.”
Turner said he’d seen at least 500 if not more than a thousand bats fly out of the mausoleums before. None seem to have survived.
Turner doesn’t have any proof that the woman he talked to poisoned the bats, or that the bats were poisoned at all, but the chain of events left him with strong suspicions.
He reported the incident to the St. Helena Police Department, along with the name of the woman who’d complained about the bats. Police took a report and are referring the matter to the California Department of Fish & Wildlife, which enforces regulations involving protected species.
Lieutenant Ed Morton of Fish & Wildlife said that once the agency receives the report the case will be assigned to a warden and placed under investigation.
Police Chief Chris Hartley said there’s not much his department can do without proof. However, if the woman returns to the cemetery and complains again, “they have the right to refuse service to anybody and ask anybody to leave. They could go as far as getting a restraining order.”
Certain species of bats, including big-eared bats, are protected under California’s Endangered Species Act due to threats from loss of habitat and white-nose syndrome, a deadly fungal disease.
Turner said the cemetery bats kept the mosquito population under control. Aside from more mosquitoes, it’s hard to predict the long-term consequences for the cemetery, which is home to deer, coyotes, foxes, bobcats, owls and other animals.
Located along Sulphur Creek, St. Helena Public Cemetery is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The first burial on the property took place in 1856. It was deeded to the St. Helena Cemetery Association in 1872.
“The cemetery ecosystem has been affected by one person’s selfishness. I am afraid that the ripple effect might continue for the upcoming generation,” Turner said. “Only time will tell. I hope that one day our tiny little ecosystem will recover.”
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
A Napa man was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping after trying to force a woman into his truck, according to police.
A domestic dispute escalated into a baseball bat attack, resulting in a Napa man’s arrest on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend, according…
A law-enforcement drone helped lead authorities to a man suspected of stabbing another man.
A predawn traffic stop led to the arrests of two San Pablo residents and the discovery of stolen bank cards.
A Concord man faces an allegation of resisting peace officers after his arrest at a Lake Berryessa campground, according to the Napa County Sh…
A vehicle pursuit resulted in the arrest of a woman at the start of the chase in American Canyon, and of a man at its conclusion in Solano County.
A brief vehicle pursuit followed reported thefts from Bay Area stores ended with the arrests of three people south of Napa.
A reported theft of alcoholic beverages from the south Napa Target store led to the arrest of a Napa resident.
A collision in south Napa resulted in the arrest of a driver on suspicion of felony drunken-driving.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.