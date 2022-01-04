St. Helena’s Bob Pestoni, founder of Upper Valley Disposal Service, laid to rest

Eight garbage trucks lined up Tuesday morning in front of Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in St. Helena in a final salute as Upper Valley Disposal Service founder Bob Pestoni was laid to rest.

Born in St. Helena and raised on his family’s Whitehall Lane ranch, Pestoni died Dec. 26 at the age of 84. An obituary in this week's The Weekly Calistogan describes how an encounter with a fellow hog farmer inspired Pestoni to get into the garbage business.

Securing a waste-hauling contract for the Upper Napa Valley, Pestoni established Upper Valley Disposal Service in 1963. He and his brother Marvin went on to develop the Clover Flat Resource Recovery Park south of Calistoga, as well as South Lake Refuse & Recycling and Quackenbush Compost in Lake County.

Pestoni was a pioneer of the burgeoning recycling industry of the 1960s. He was also a proponent of turning the pomace produced by local wineries into certified organic compost, an achievement that got him featured in National Geographic Magazine.

In the 1990s Pestoni established Rutherford Grove Winery, now known as Pestoni Family Estate Winery, carrying on a family tradition of winemaking dating back to his grandfather, Albino Pestoni, who founded a winery on Howell Mountain in 1892.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, work at the UVDS facility in Rutherford halted as employees gathered outside the recycling center for a moment of silence in memory of Pestoni.

A celebration of life will be held this spring.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

