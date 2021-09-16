St. Helena upgrades fire department staffing to full-time

The City of St. Helena is using extra revenue to upgrade its fire department to a full-time model.
The city found itself with a $1.5 million in unallocated revenue thanks in part to $154,864 in unexpected federal coronavirus relief funds, approximately from $200,000 hotel revenues that are outperforming projections, and $443,774 in unexpected property tax revenue under a complex state financing mechanism known as “Excess ERAF.”
The financial breathing room allowed the city to spend $369,708 to change the St. Helena Fire Department to a full-time professional model with the fire station staffed 24 hours a day, which will improve response times and prevent the service gaps that could result under the current model, especially at night.
