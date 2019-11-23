The city of St. Helena has received a federal grant to buy emergency generators to power several city facilities, including the St. Helena Public Library, during a power outage.
The $485,392 Federal Emergency Management Agency Hazard mitigation grant will cover 75% of the cost of four generators to power the library, the Madrone Knoll pump station, the Stonebridge wells, and the flood project.
The remainder of the funds, $161,797, will be split between the city’s General Fund and Water Fund.
The city will have about 20 months to complete the project and close out the grant. The city hopes to have the generators in place by next fall, according to a news release.