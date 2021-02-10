St. Helena's Bale Grist Mill wins award for historic restoration

According to Rob, “All fasteners were hot dipped galvanized. We were able to reinstall the original galvanized metal tires (the metal bands around the outside of the buckets). We began disassembly of the wheel in April beginning with the tires, all the sole planking, then all the buckets, then all bucket shrouds, and finally all cover shrouds. Then we began assembly of new materials in reverse beginning with the cover shrouds and ending with the tires. Work was always performed with the balance of the wheel in mind. When this portion of the restoration was completed, we focused our attention to replacing the gear shrouds. These were replaced by removing and replacing new two inner and one outer gear shroud section at a time and removing and re-hanging the associated sectional cast iron gearing. We worked our way around the wheel until completed. Then, lastly, we removed and installed new the inner outer shrouds. All materials used in the restoration were from California redwood.”