St Helena's Chouteau, Cottrell plan to run for Napa County supervisor

Dillon appointed Cottrell, a former attorney, to the District 3 seat on the Napa County Planning Commission in December 2014.

“I’ve been honored to live here in Napa County for most of my life,” Cottrell said. “Born and raised in St. Helena, and now raising my family here, I have deep ties to the place and the people.”

Before being appointed to the commission, Cottrell chaired St. Helena’s General Plan Update Steering Committee, served on the city’s Infrastructure Subcommittee, and chaired the board of the Land Trust of Napa County.

Through her work on the commission, “I have listened to, and learned from, people from all parts of the county, and I have built an understanding of the strengths and challenges we share,” Cottrell said. “With my legal background and longtime personal relationships in the Upvalley, I have a unique skill set to offer the many communities of District 3. Diane has done an extraordinary job representing and working for us, and I’d like to continue in her footsteps and build on her legacy.”

If no candidate wins 50% of the vote in the June 7, 2022 primary, the top two candidates will enter a runoff in November 2022.