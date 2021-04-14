St. Helena's Rombauer Vineyards diversifies vineyard with sheep

The sheep’s work will allow the vineyard to eliminate at least one tractor pass, which also saves on fuel and labor.

“We’ve got free labor with these guys and don’t have to pay overtime,” Tokar said.

The rented sheep are trucked in, and also come with a dog to look over and protect the herd. They are kept within the confines of the vineyard by an electric fence.

These are Suffolk sheep primarily raised for this kind of “work.” It took 100 of them about four weeks to mow through the rows, with the sheep favoring the beans, Tokar said.

“Sheep are grazers, they’ll stay and eat what’s around them,” he said. “Once the triticale started to bud, I don’t know if they’re going to eat much more of it. They don’t like the burrs on the top."

Sustainable and also cost saving, setting sheep to work grazing between the vines has been popular in Mendocino and Sonoma counties for a number of years, and is gaining in popularity in the Napa Valley.

“More and more, people are beginning to realize the benefits of using sheep,” Tokar said.