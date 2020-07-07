State finalizes order to shut down Napa County bars, indoor dining

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A day after placing Napa County on a "Watch list' because of a spike in COVID-19 cases, the state formally ordered a shutdown of a variety of businesses Tuesday afternoon.

Bars of all sorts and indoor dining will be closed, just weeks after the state allowed a tentative reopening, county officials said Tuesday. The closure becomes effective at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday.

The order covers indoor restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms – though they can still operate outdoors – and breweries and bars both indoors and outdoors.

The businesses must stay closed at least 30 days while county officials try to tamp down a recent spike in cases, which have more than doubled in recent weeks. County officials say that the spike has been primarily driven by family and social gatherings, although there have been a few significant workplace outbreaks.

County officials say the state will monitor local conditions and could extend the closure period if conditions don't improve.

For further information and current case numbers, see the county's website, countyofnapa.org.

