Statewide emotional support line available 24/7 as COVID-19 spreads

As the novel coronavirus spreads in the Bay Area, an emotional support line will continue to operate all day, every day, according to the Mental Health Association of San Francisco.

The California Peer-Run Warm Line is a free, non-judgmental, emotional, non-emergency support line that allows people with mental health challenges to talk to a peer who is trained to help.

The phone number is (855) 845-7415. Chat is also available at https://www.mentalhealthsf.org/peer-run-warmline/.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, all group services and support and in-person, one-on-one support were to be canceled and transitioned to virtual, telephonic, mobile and video methods to the extent possible.

Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0