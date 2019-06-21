Blue Note Entertainment Group and Another Planet Entertainment have partnered to launch a new outdoor concert series in downtown Napa, with the Steve Miller Band playing the first concert on Aug. 25.
Miller will share a bill with country legend Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives as part of their “Classic Rock Meets Classic Country” tour.
More concerts will be announced July 9, with a fuller schedule of performances planned for the summer of 2020 at the Oxbow Commons RiverStage, organizers said.
The inaugural 2019 season will feature both ticketed and free concerts, spanning many genres of music, with a capacity of up to 4,000 attendees at each show. Performances will be seated or standing, or a combination of both based on the performance and genre, organizers said.
The City of Napa has signed off on the use of the Oxbow Common for a summer series of evening concerts. More community events are shifting to the Oxbow Commons, which functions as a flood escape channel in the winter.
Blue Note Entertainment Group operates a jazz club in the Napa Valley Opera House, while Another Planet is an independent promoter based in Northern California.
“We have produced a number of shows in the North Bay counties over the years, but have never found a permanent home up here,” said Gregg Perloff, CEO and Founder of Another Planet Entertainment. “Oxbow RiverStage will be Another Planet Entertainment’s first exclusive venue in the region and we couldn’t be more excited to bring world class music to Downtown Napa.”
The promoters are already eyeing the 2020 season and beyond, with a focus on 5 free shows and 15 ticketed shows spread out between June and October.
Steve Miller, who has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, began as a psychedelic blues rock band in San Francisco in the 1960s. Hits include “Fly Like an Eagle,” “Gangster of Love,” “Space Cowboy” and “Joker.” He has sold more than 24 million albums in the U.S.
Marty Stuart is a multiple Grammy Award-winning country singer whose hits include “”This One’s Gonna Hurt You,” “Now That’s Country,” “Kiss Me, I’m Gone” and “Honky Tonkin’s What I Do.”
Guests can sit back and enjoy the concert or walk around taking in the region’s craft beers and spirits, local Napa Valley wines, tasty food and art by world renown artist Gordon Huether.
Through a partnership with Napa-based business Feast It Forward, the Oxbow RiverStage will offer a VIP lounge featuring sweeping views of the stage as well as a climate-controlled environment, organizers said.
Tickets for Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives go on sale to the public on Friday, June 21st at 10 a.m. at www.OxbowRiverStage.com, www.Ticketmaster.com and at the Blue Note Napa box office located at 1030 Main St. in downtown Napa.
Tickets are $59.50, $99.50, $129.50 and $250.00 (VIP) – all seats reserved.