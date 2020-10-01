Still no damage to Calistoga from the Glass Fire, mandatory evacuation remains

Fire resources continued to be deployed in and around Calistoga overnight. Expected overnight winds did not materialize and the fire remained relatively static. An inversion layer kept smoke close to the ground and deprived the fire of oxygen. As of this morning, the Glass Fire was at over 56,000 acres and only 5% containment, the city stated in a Nixle alert Thursday morning.

The Calistoga Fire Department and other resources are patrolling the city for potential spot fires but have not encountered any to date. At this time there has been no fire or fire damage within the city limits.

Fire crews are working to make as much progress on the fire as possible before anticipated winds and triple digit temperatures arrive later today. Most of the fire activity continues to be located in the area above Jericho Canyon and south of Old Lawley Toll Road. That portion of the fire continues to burn towards the LNU/Hennessy Fire scar to the northeast. As the inversion layer lifts this morning, air resources are anticipated to be deployed again on the fire. The portion of the fire to the west of Calistoga continues to burn slowly from the Diamond Mountain area toward Sharp Road in Sonoma County where crews are making significant progress on dozer lines, the city reported.