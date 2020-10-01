Still no damage to Calistoga from the Glass Fire, mandatory evacuation remains

Fire resources continued to be deployed in and around Calistoga overnight. Expected overnight winds did not materialize and the fire remained relatively static. An inversion layer kept smoke close to the ground and deprived the fire of oxygen. As of this morning, the Glass Fire was at over 56,000 acres and only 5% containment, the city stated in a Nixle alert Thursday morning.
The Calistoga Fire Department and other resources are patrolling the city for potential spot fires but have not encountered any to date. At this time there has been no fire or fire damage within the city limits.
Fire crews are working to make as much progress on the fire as possible before anticipated winds and triple digit temperatures arrive later today. Most of the fire activity continues to be located in the area above Jericho Canyon and south of Old Lawley Toll Road. That portion of the fire continues to burn towards the LNU/Hennessy Fire scar to the northeast. As the inversion layer lifts this morning, air resources are anticipated to be deployed again on the fire. The portion of the fire to the west of Calistoga continues to burn slowly from the Diamond Mountain area toward Sharp Road in Sonoma County where crews are making significant progress on dozer lines, the city reported.
Power outage occurred at noon yesterday. At the request of CalFire PG&E de-energized the transmission main from Middletown that was serving Calistoga. PG&E energized the generators at the PIH on lower Washington around 10pm. The generators are serving the PIH service area in Calistoga. The City is in contact with PG&E and hopes to have regular power restored as soon as possible.
Calistoga police and other law enforcement resources are actively patrolling throughout the City to maintain security and property safety. California Highway Patrol is maintaining hard roadblocks into the City of Calistoga. Access to Calistoga remains heavily restricted so as to allow unimpeded movement for fire and utility resources.
As the mandatory evacuation order is still in effect, all residents who have not yet left should do so now. If you choose not to evacuate you must remain on your own property. Residents should not be out on City streets. There are no businesses open and air quality within Calistoga remains hazardous. Calistoga police will stop anyone on the streets of Calistoga.
No timeline has been established for the repopulation of town. Repopulation will depend on many factors including the state of fire activity, the availability of resources assigned to the fire, the presence of utilities including electricity, and the state of road closures into and out of Calistoga. Safety is always the primary concern.
The City is monitoring the Red Flag warning that is in effect until Friday at 6 p.m. The Red Flag warning is also associated with expected high temperatures and low humidity through the end of the week. We continue to be in touch with PG&E to gain an understanding of any possible PSPS that may separately occur as a result of expected wind or fire conditions.
