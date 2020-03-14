You are the owner of this article.
Students at PUC instructed to return to campus April 27

Pacific Union College

Due to concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) students at Pacific Union College in Angwin will take their exams online next week.

When the new quarter begins March 30, after a week of spring break, students will take their courses online, and have been instructed not to return to the classroom until April 27.

