Students return to Calistoga Elementary School for assessment testing

Students and staff at Calistoga Elementary School have gotten a little taste of normal the past two weeks, as students spent time at the school for academic assessment testing.

It was the first time they had been in the classroom since March.

"We felt pretty strongly we wanted to do this in person, testing the pathway to reopening,” said Principal Nicole Lamare Arneson. “It was nice for us, we got to see the lay of the land and how the social distancing would work.”

The school began MAP (Measure of Academic Progress) assessment on Oct. 19. Students were separated into small groups of five, six or seven and staging areas were clearly marked. Social distancing was kept at about 10 feet, to be on the safe side, and “students did a great job and listened to directions,” Lamare Arneson said.

Calistoga Junior-Senior High School students also began virtual MAP testing this week from their homes.

On-site learning for the Calistoga school district likely won’t happen until early next year.

