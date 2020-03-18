‘Stupid coronavirus’ closes St. Helena’s new Erosion Wine Co. Tap Room

Wines & flights

Part of the fun, or the irreverence, are the names — for example, “Don’t cry unicorn,” or “I’m on vacation, don’t make me think” — dreamed up by the Rues’ 9-year-old daughter, Charlotte. The description for the $20 flight, “Learn a secret handshake,” goes like this: “What happens when an elephant mates with a chimpanzee? We don’t know, but if you do, we’d like to hear about it.” The flight of four wines starts with a base red wine, one with a Papua New Guinea vanilla bean, the third with cacao nibs, which is the roasted bean that is the main ingredient in chocolate, and ends with a blend “that we think is 1+1=5.” Seriously, fun with arithmetic. Flights range from $12 to $30.

The Rues started their wine adventure this past fall and bought Napa Valley fruit from 15 different growers and 20 vineyards representing 10 different sub-appellations. They also bought juice from different vintages to blend together. Rue said he makes wines in small batches, 30 to 60 gallons, which are available for a “small amount of time,” he said. Other wines are made in batches of 1,000 to 1,500 gallons and put into aluminum cans with a resealable top, including the “crowler,” which is 750 ml, the same size as a standard bottle of wine.

Beer versus wine