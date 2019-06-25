Boys & Girls Club Summer Camp is in full swing! The days are full of games, skits, science projects, sports, pool visits, and so much more -- enjoyed with new and old friends. There are still a few spaces left in some of the weekly Specialty Camps that offer in-depth exploration from biology to basketball to three-dimensional art, to name just a few! A few highlights so far have been Book Breaks in the Learning Center where everybody gets comfy and reads for a little while (including staff!), a great week of Tennis Specialty Camp with expert teacher Michael Skalla, and a Rainbow Pizza cooking project that convinced one young member that maybe vegetables aren’t so bad after all!!!
Summer's here and so is the fun at Calistoga Boys & Girls Club
