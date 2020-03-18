You are the owner of this article.
Summers Estates in Calistoga sold to St. Helena's Brasswood Estate

Summers Estate Winery

Summers Estate Winery in Calistoga was sold to Brasswood Estates. 

Summers Estates Winery in Calistoga has been sold to St. Helena’s Brasswood Estate. The transaction took place last October for $9.6 million.

Jim and Beth Summers first purchased a vineyards in Knights Valley in 1987. In 1996 they purchased the 25 acres on the corner of Tubbs Lane and Hwy. 128 in Calistoga.

Jim Summers, considered an ‘icon’ in the Napa Valley wine industry, passed away in 2018. Beth has retired from the wine business.

Brasswood Estate, at 3111 St. Helena Hwy., features a winery with 17,000-square feet of caves, multiple tasting rooms, and Brasswood Bar and Kitchen.

The Brasswood team includes Marcus Marquez, estate manager, Stacia Dowdell, winemaker, and Angelina Mondavi, consulting winemaker.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

