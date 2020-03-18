Summers Estates in Calistoga sold to St. Helena's Brasswood Estate

Summers Estate Winery in Calistoga was sold to Brasswood Estates.
Summers Estates Winery in Calistoga has been sold to St. Helena’s Brasswood Estate. The transaction took place last October for $9.6 million.
Jim and Beth Summers first purchased a vineyards in Knights Valley in 1987. In 1996 they purchased the 25 acres on the corner of Tubbs Lane and Hwy. 128 in Calistoga.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.
Jim Summers, considered an ‘icon’ in the Napa Valley wine industry, passed away in 2018. Beth has retired from the wine business.
Brasswood Estate, at 3111 St. Helena Hwy., features a winery with 17,000-square feet of caves, multiple tasting rooms, and Brasswood Bar and Kitchen.
The Brasswood team includes Marcus Marquez, estate manager, Stacia Dowdell, winemaker, and Angelina Mondavi, consulting winemaker.
Coronavirus precautions
Oxbow Public Market worker Reyna Lopez wipes down a door after the hall stepped up sanitation procedures in response to the coronavirus.
Sean Scully, Register
Coronavirus precautions
Model Bakery was limiting costomers to five at a time at the Oxbow location on Monday, March 16.
Sean Scully, Register
La Morenita lunch
Giovanny Arteaga, a Napa senior, picks up a burrito lunch from the restaurant attached to La Morenita Market on Jefferson Street. The business owners are offering a free lunch to students on weekdays during the NVUSD coronavirus shutdown.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Coronavirus Precautions
Oxbow Market stepped up santitation procedures in response to the coronavirus, Monday, March 16.
Sean Scully, Register
Trader Joe's
A Trader Joe's employee in Napa wipes down the store's shopping carts, a step the store is taking in light of the developing situation with the coronavirus in the United States.
Sarah Klearman, Register
Coronavirus precautions
Many business in the Oxbow Market limited seating or closed outright in response to the coronavirus, Monday, March 16.
Sean Scully, Register
Coronavirus precautions
Three Twins employee Carina Avina, left, said customers were sparse during the lunch hour at the Oxbow Market on Monday, March 16. Many Oxbow businesses limited seating or closed entirely in response to the coronavirus. Monday.
Sean Scully, Register
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
A Walmart employee restocks cleaning supplies next to empty shelves that once held sanitizers. Stores in Napa reported low stock over the weekend after a case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Solano County.
Sarah Klearman, Register
Napa seniors
Margaret Farmer, Flora Knepp and Betty Guy met at the Napa Senior Center on Thursday for lunch like normal, but have cut back on other outings as a result of coronavirus concerns, they said.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Beringer closed
Beringer Vineyards and other local wineries were closed Monday after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of all wineries and bars amid the coronavirus pandemic.
David Stoneberg, Star
The Table
The Table, a free meal service housed at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Napa, closed indefinitely this week because of concerns about the coronavirus.
Sean Scully, Register
Watershed initiative
In a time of coronavirus, Registrar of Voters John Tuteur and Mike Hackett bump elbows Friday morning rather than shake hands as Cio Perez looks on. Hackett and other proponents of a proposed watershed initiative had worked out some filing fine points with Tuteur.
Barry Eberling
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or
csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!