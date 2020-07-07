Swimmers take advantage of Calistoga's pool, other Parks & Rec activities on hold

With all of the things that people can’t get out and do because of the pandemic, the Community Pool has proved to be a popular spot this summer.
Thanks to the diligence of the staff, and swimmers obeying guidelines set forth by the county and state, classes and swim times are full, said Parks & Recreation Director Rachel Melick.
For classes, rope markers have been placed in the pool at 6-feet apart lengthwise, and the lanes are already 7-feet wide, creating enough social distance. Six people are allowed in the pool at a time during lap time, and 16 spread out during water aerobics, Melick said.
During open swim, families can reserve a time for a lane in the pool, or a section in the kids pool.
Swim activities are filling up daily, except for swim lessons, which requires a parent to be on hand during the class, as instructors are not allowed to touch the swimmers.
Programming is tight, Melick said, as staff needs a lot of time for cleaning. Any surface area that is touched needs to be cleaned.
Due to budget cuts in the coming year, all adult programming other than aquatics has been cancelled. That includes exercise classes and, for now, pickleball.
“It’s definitely challenging,” Melick said. Some type of small league might be possible, but it’s questionable how the game would work when people can’t touch the same ball.
Another challenge is the upcoming tennis camp July 20-24, for ages 7 – 15, which has no sign-ups yet.
Right now, looking forward to the fall, it looks like youth soccer games will be curtailed, but some skills classes might be possible.
Still, between the pandemic and the budget cuts, Melick said, “We’re super excited to be open. Kudos to the staff for working within the guidelines. There are a lot of challenges, and they are stepping up to the plate.”
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!