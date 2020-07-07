Swimmers take advantage of Calistoga's pool, other Parks & Rec activities on hold

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With all of the things that people can’t get out and do because of the pandemic, the Community Pool has proved to be a popular spot this summer.

Thanks to the diligence of the staff, and swimmers obeying guidelines set forth by the county and state, classes and swim times are full, said Parks & Recreation Director Rachel Melick.

For classes, rope markers have been placed in the pool at 6-feet apart lengthwise, and the lanes are already 7-feet wide, creating enough social distance. Six people are allowed in the pool at a time during lap time, and 16 spread out during water aerobics, Melick said.

During open swim, families can reserve a time for a lane in the pool, or a section in the kids pool.

Swim activities are filling up daily, except for swim lessons, which requires a parent to be on hand during the class, as instructors are not allowed to touch the swimmers.

Programming is tight, Melick said, as staff needs a lot of time for cleaning. Any surface area that is touched needs to be cleaned.

Due to budget cuts in the coming year, all adult programming other than aquatics has been cancelled. That includes exercise classes and, for now, pickleball.