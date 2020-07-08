Talks continue between city, county over Napa County Fairgrounds lease

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the sale is on hold, the City of Calistoga and Napa County are continuing discussions to allow the city to lease the Napa County Fairgrounds.

On July 1, the two parties met to discuss what the lease agreement might look like. At the city council meeting Tuesday, there was nothing solid to report, other than the process is moving along on a positive note. Of note, the county is in direct contact with Art Center, the food bank and the Park and Recreation department, which continue to lease space at the fairgrounds.

City council subcommittee member Don Williams said, “The initial meeting was cordial and we began to lay groundwork for further discussion.” He said the council has received a lot of comments and wanted to reassure the public, “we have heard and are mindful of your comments.”

Mayor Chris Canning said the first meeting was “very positive. There is no conclusion yet but both parties are acting in good faith. The county wants to sell it, and Calistoga wants to buy it.”

The next meeting of the two subcommittees is July 17.