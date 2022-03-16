Task force recommended for downtown Calistoga revitalization

As pandemic restrictions have lifted and visitors are returning to Calistoga, the City is again taking a look at the revitalization of downtown.

On Tuesday, the City Council listened to recommendations that came from a consulting firm hired in 2019. Though councilmembers didn't make any decisions at the meeting, they discussed a number of topics.

The comprehensive report — 180 pages available on the Chamber of Commerce’s website — covers short- and long-term recommendations including sidewalk repair and improved lighting, awnings, removal of newspaper racks, modifications to arcades, bicycle racks, public art, and economic diversity.

Improvements would start by forming a task force comprised of community members and city staff, said Chamber Director Bruce Kyse.

Councilmembers, however, pointed out that city staff is already stretched thin, and suggested that members of the community serve on the task force.

“Members of the Chamber are ready to sit on the task force, and we would like to see more property owners, business and key stakeholders downtown. It won’t be difficult to come up with community members to participate on these issues,” Kyse said.

Mayor Chris Canning asked the consultants to comment on the perception that downtown has vacant storefronts due to some landlords who "charge too much for their property.”

The report found that Calistoga’s vacancy rate is not outstanding compared to other neighboring communities.

Consultant David Greensfelder noted that, excluding the buildings that are being rehabilitated in Calistoga, St. Helena has a significantly greater amount of vacant spaces, and rents are not necessarily keeping shopkeepers away.

On the topic of economic diversification, Canning “cut to the chase” asking “can we diversify? Can we sustain local-serving businesses, or is that a holy grail?”

Greensfelder said he would work on coming back with an example of a tourist town of Calistoga's size that also had a second revenue driver.

