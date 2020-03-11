Taste of Yountville canceled over coronavirus concerns

Hand-washing and sanitizer stations will be installed at various downtown sites, and some of the festival’s programming may be changed in response to the viral outbreak, according to McEvoy.

At least two student theatrical productions in the Napa Valley will continue to run through their full schedules. St. Helena High School’s production of “Newsies” that premiered Friday will be shown through its final performance Sunday, March 15, and Justin-Siena High School will stage “High School Musical” at Yountville’s Lincoln Theater on March 20 and 21.

Elsewhere in the Bay Area, government and health officials have begun advising residents to avoid gathering in large groups to slow the virus’ spread. On Friday, San Francisco issued a recommendation for social distancing, calling on city residents to stay home as much as possible. Santa Clara County, which has confirmed 20 coronavirus cases, issued similar guidelines.

At UC Berkeley, Chancellor Carol Christ, in a message to students and staff, said the school will pause most in-person lectures from Tuesday through the end of spring break on March 29. Plans after that will be dependent on the latest coronavirus information at that time, Christ wrote. Along with suspending most in-person classes, the school is offering all lecture courses through remote programs like Zoom or Course Capture.