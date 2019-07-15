The 27th Annual Hands Across the Valley will take place on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 4 to 10 p.m. at the historic Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena.
In its 26-year history, Hands Across the Valley has raised millions to benefit the Napa Valley’s safety-net food programs, including the Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, The Table, The Salvation Army and a variety of other non-profit programs. Napa Valley chefs, vintners, celebrities and the community join hands to ensure no one goes hungry in the Napa Valley.
Tickets are $75 general admission and VIP Sponsor tables begin at $5,000. To purchase tickets or reserve a VIP Sponsor table call 707-888-3332 or visit www.handsacrossthevalley.com.
In addition to the walk around tasting featuring noted Valley chefs, restaurateurs and winemakers, Hands Across the Valley also offers a VIP Dinner provided by Chef Elaine Bell, silent and live auctions, plus dancing under the stars with the energetic sounds of The Bobby Joe Russell & The All Star Band, featuring San Francisco Bay Area comedy legend and actor Bob Sarlatte and KTVU Sports personality Joe Fonzi. Auctioneer and KCBS Foodie Chap Liam Mayclem and KTVU Sports Director Mark Ibanez will also join the fun.