The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga BIG NIght auction starts Aug. 16

The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga have opened their largest fundraiser of the year to the public for the first time. The online auction takes place Aug. 16-22, culminating in the live auction and gala on Aug. 21.
Live lot items include experiences at Schramsberg Vineyards, the French Laundry, Auberge Resort, and a "Disco Dump," along with Napa Valley wine lots, spa treatments, a party at the St. Helena Firehouse, elevated wine tasting experiences and more.
Golden Tickets can also be purchased for $100 for a chance to win a brand new wine fridge filled with 60 bottles of wine.
To see all the lots visit thebignight.org. If you would like to be a proxy bidder the night of the event, call Stephanie Cruz at 963-8944 for more information.
Now, more then ever, the Clubs need your generosity. All funds directly benefit your local Upvalley Boys & Girls Clubs.
In love and life, one BIG Night can change everything.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga are honoring Anicia Ramirez (St. Helena Clubhouse Member of the Year), Daniel Eyer (St. Helena Primary Member of the Year), Hayden Freutel (Calistoga Clubhouse Member of the Year), and Grace Quigley (Howell Mountain Member of the Year).