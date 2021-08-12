The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga BIG NIght auction starts Aug. 16

The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga have opened their largest fundraiser of the year to the public for the first time. The online auction takes place Aug. 16-22, culminating in the live auction and gala on Aug. 21.

Live lot items include experiences at Schramsberg Vineyards, the French Laundry, Auberge Resort, and a "Disco Dump," along with Napa Valley wine lots, spa treatments, a party at the St. Helena Firehouse, elevated wine tasting experiences and more.

Golden Tickets can also be purchased for $100 for a chance to win a brand new wine fridge filled with 60 bottles of wine.

To see all the lots visit thebignight.org. If you would like to be a proxy bidder the night of the event, call Stephanie Cruz at 963-8944 for more information.

Now, more then ever, the Clubs need your generosity. All funds directly benefit your local Upvalley Boys & Girls Clubs.

In love and life, one BIG Night can change everything.