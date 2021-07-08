The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga seek donations for The BIG NIght

The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga are gearing up for their largest fundraiser of the year, The BIG Night,and are currently seeking donations for the silent auction portion of the event.
The online auction will take place Aug. 16-21, culminating in the live auction and gala on Aug. 21.
Now, more then ever, the Clubs need your generosity. All funds directly benefit your local Up Valley Boys & Girls Clubs.
The Clubs are seeking items to add to the Wine Auction Lots & Experiences. Offerings might include wine (any format), verticals, signed bottles, tour and tasting experiences, meet the winemaker, dining, lodging, and rental or travel experiences. Donate at https://thebignight.org/donate-auction-items. Please see the "Past Auction Items" page for ideas.
In love and life, one BIG Night can change everything.
Photos: Boys & Girls Club 'thank you' dinner in Calistoga
The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga are honoring Anicia Ramirez (St. Helena Clubhouse Member of the Year), Daniel Eyer (St. Helena Primary Member of the Year), Hayden Freutel (Calistoga Clubhouse Member of the Year), and Grace Quigley (Howell Mountain Member of the Year).
Art class is one of the many daily activity choices at the Boys & Girls Club in Calistoga.