 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga seek donations for The BIG NIght

The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga seek donations for The BIG NIght

{{featured_button_text}}
Boys & Girls Club

Art class is one of the many daily activity choices at the Boys & Girls Club in Calistoga.

 Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan

The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga serve our communites beyond the clubhouse.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga are gearing up for their largest fundraiser of the year, The BIG Night,and are currently seeking donations for the silent auction portion of the event.  

The online auction will take place Aug. 16-21, culminating in the live auction and gala on Aug. 21.

Now, more then ever, the Clubs need your generosity. All funds directly benefit your local Up Valley Boys & Girls Clubs.

The Clubs are seeking items to add to the Wine Auction Lots & Experiences. Offerings might include wine (any format), verticals, signed bottles, tour and tasting experiences, meet the winemaker, dining, lodging, and rental or travel experiences. Donate at https://thebignight.org/donate-auction-items. Please see the "Past Auction Items" page for ideas.

In love and life, one BIG Night can change everything.

A heartwarming day in the life at The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga during COVID.

Tags

Pop the cork on Napa Valley wine!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+4
Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena announce Members of the Year
Lifestyles

Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena announce Members of the Year

  • Updated

The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga are honoring Anicia Ramirez (St. Helena Clubhouse Member of the Year), Daniel Eyer (St. Helena Primary Member of the Year), Hayden Freutel (Calistoga Clubhouse Member of the Year), and Grace Quigley (Howell Mountain Member of the Year).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News