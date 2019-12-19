{{featured_button_text}}
'12 Days of Christmas' items cost nearly $39,000

Two turtle doves in St. George Island, Fla.

 Associated Press

‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’

The PNC’s Financial Services Group has estimated that the cost of “The Twelve Days of Christmas” will cost slightly more this year than last, nearly $39,000. That includes, of course, A Partridge in a Pear Tree ($210.17) all the way to 12 Drummers Drumming ($2,972.25.) The main participants that cost more this year than last are Five Golden Rings ($825), up about 10%, and Six Geese A-Laying, up about 8% to $420.

The rest of the ensemble includes:

-Two Turtle Doves, $181.50

-Three French Hens, also $181.50

-Four Calling Birds, $599.96

-Seven Swans A-Swimming, $13,125

-Eight Maids A-Milking, $58

-Nine Ladies Dancing, $7,552.84

-10 Lords A-Leaping, $10,000

-11 Pipers Piping, $2,748.87

Total price is $38,993.59.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0