‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’
The PNC’s Financial Services Group has estimated that the cost of “The Twelve Days of Christmas” will cost slightly more this year than last, nearly $39,000. That includes, of course, A Partridge in a Pear Tree ($210.17) all the way to 12 Drummers Drumming ($2,972.25.) The main participants that cost more this year than last are Five Golden Rings ($825), up about 10%, and Six Geese A-Laying, up about 8% to $420.
The rest of the ensemble includes:
-Two Turtle Doves, $181.50
-Three French Hens, also $181.50
-Four Calling Birds, $599.96
-Seven Swans A-Swimming, $13,125
-Eight Maids A-Milking, $58
-Nine Ladies Dancing, $7,552.84
-10 Lords A-Leaping, $10,000
-11 Pipers Piping, $2,748.87
Total price is $38,993.59.